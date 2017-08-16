Report: A White House Official Claims Trump ‘Went Rogue’ With His Comments About White Supremacists

#Donald Trump
08.15.17 57 mins ago 3 Comments

Seven minutes into what was supposed to be a brief statement in New York on his new infrastructure plan, Donald Trump reportedly “went rogue” and began answering questions from the press on his initial non-statements about the violence in Charlottesville, as well as his declaration that “many sides” were to blame for what happened over the weekend. Even after taking two days to denounce the KKK and white supremacists, his most incendiary remark over the last few days came from today’s Q and A when he stated that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the protests.

This led to Holocaust denier, convicted felon, former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and failed politician David Duke to thank Donald Trump on Twitter:

Additionally, white nationalist/white supremacist/neo nazi and coiner of the term “alt-right,”Richard Spencer, appreciated Trump’s off-the-rails, impromptu press conference, while White House staffers were “stunned” by what was taking place.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trump

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

Bartenders Tell Us Which Tequilas Are The Best Value For Your Money

08.11.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

These Awesome Destinations Feel Like ‘Game Of Thrones’ Sets (But They’re Not)

08.09.17 6 days ago
The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 2 weeks ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP