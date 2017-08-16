Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Seven minutes into what was supposed to be a brief statement in New York on his new infrastructure plan, Donald Trump reportedly “went rogue” and began answering questions from the press on his initial non-statements about the violence in Charlottesville, as well as his declaration that “many sides” were to blame for what happened over the weekend. Even after taking two days to denounce the KKK and white supremacists, his most incendiary remark over the last few days came from today’s Q and A when he stated that there were “very fine people” on both sides of the protests.

This led to Holocaust denier, convicted felon, former Imperial Wizard of the Ku Klux Klan, and failed politician David Duke to thank Donald Trump on Twitter:

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

Additionally, white nationalist/white supremacist/neo nazi and coiner of the term “alt-right,”Richard Spencer, appreciated Trump’s off-the-rails, impromptu press conference, while White House staffers were “stunned” by what was taking place.