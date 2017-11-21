Quite the new ad from Doug Jones—cites Ivanka, Sessions and Richard Shelby criticizing Roy Moore, ends with the line: “Conservative voices putting children and women over party. Doing what’s right.” (via Medium Buying) pic.twitter.com/yg3TxpQMA7 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 21, 2017

GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore refuses to back down from Alabama’s special election race, even as many prominent members of the Republican party have distanced themselves in the wake of allegations that Moore preyed on numerous underage teen girls as an adult. Moore’s opponent, Democrat Doug Jones has stayed relatively quiet on the scandal, most likely letting the allegations speak for themselves. That changed with this new attack ad endorsed by Jones however, which uses said condemnations from the Republican party against Moore, including Donald Trump’s own daughter.

“On Roy Moore’s disturbing actions, Ivanka Trump says ‘There’s a special place in hell for people who prey on children, and I have no reason to doubt the victims’ accounts,'” the ad voices over a black screen. “Jeff Sessions says, ‘I have no reason to doubt these young women,'” it continues. “And Richard Shelby says, ‘I will absolutely not vote for Roy Moore.'” The ad then notes that conservative voices are putting children and women over party, “doing what’s right.”

Jones continues to hold a narrow lead over Moore in the hotly contested red state race, although a lot can happen between now and December 12. The president still refuses to comment in a meaningful capacity on the Moore allegations, instead speaking through White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders that the people of Alabama will “figure it out themselves.”