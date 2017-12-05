Doug Jones goes after it re: Roy Moore: “I damn sure believe and have done my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail — and not to the U.S. Senate.” pic.twitter.com/BM7Oc7qsuf — Slade (@Slade) December 5, 2017

In the weeks leading up to the Alabama special election for United States Senate, Democratic candidate Doug Jones has not gone too hard on the offense towards his opponent Roy Moore — likely letting the allegations from multiple women who claim that the former judge preyed on them as teens speak for themselves. Although in November, an attack ad approved by Jones did use the faces of Moore’s accusers as well as condemnations from his own Republican party.

During a campaign speech on Tuesday afternoon however, Jones came hard at his opponent. The longtime district attorney did not mince words when speaking about Moore, declaring: “I damn sure believe and have done my part to ensure that men who hurt little girls should go to jail, and not the United States Senate.”

After initially commanding a slight lead, Jones has fallen behind in Senate polls — albeit barely — as President Trump finally offered his official endorsement while the RNC resumed funding his campaign. Moore also still does have his whole party’s support, as many prominent Republicans are speaking out against him. Recently, former presidential candidate Mitt Romey tweeted that Moore in the senate would be a “stain” on both the GOP and the nation. “Leigh Corfman and other victims are courageous heroes. No vote, no majority is worth losing our honor, our integrity,” he wrote.”