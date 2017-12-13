Following Democrat Doug Jones’ shocking win against Republican and alleged pedophile Roy Moore in deep red Alabama, the winner was just as surprised as everyone else. As such, the former prosecutor realized the significance of such a win — which is a crucial one within a narrowly held GOP Senate — while beginning with the obvious: “I don’t know what the hell to say.”

Jones then proceeded with a seemingly impromptu speech (to be fair, he probably did not expect to win) that showed off the genuine gratitude he felt toward his team and Alabama voters. And here’s what it all came down to — with Jones making unavoidable reference to the sexual misconduct allegations against Moore, along with his controversial stances on social issues:

“The people of Alabama have always had more in common than to divide us. We have shown the country the way that we can be unified … Folks we have come so far, we have come so far and the people of Alabama have spoken. “At the end of the day, this … this entire race has been about dignity and respect. This campaign … this campaign has been about the rule of law. This campaign has been about common courtesy and decency and making sure everyone in this state, regardless of which zip code you live in, is going to get a fair shake in life.”

Naturally, Jones’ win — which some are considering indicative of a referendum — presents a very bad look for President Trump, who vocally denounced Jones while endorsing Moore. And because Trump had to say something, he tweet-downplayed the win while emphasizing write-in votes in this “congratulatory” tweet: “[T]he Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends!”

Congratulations to Doug Jones on a hard fought victory. The write-in votes played a very big factor, but a win is a win. The people of Alabama are great, and the Republicans will have another shot at this seat in a very short period of time. It never ends! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2017

(Via CNN)