The Dow Dropped More Than 1500 Points This Afternoon In A Financial Market Freefall

#Money #Business
02.05.18 3 hours ago 11 Comments

Getty Image

While President Trump delivered remarks to a crowd in Ohio on Monday afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1500 points in a financial market freefall. The numbers have recovered slightly as of this writing, but on the heels of dropping below 25,000 for the first time since early January last week, the markets aren’t expected to make a full recovery from Monday’s losses. According to CNN, “volatility emerged last week as investors grew more worried about turmoil in the bond market caused by inflation concerns.” Judging by Monday’s staggering drop, it seems said volatility is here to stay:

If the decline holds, it will be the worst single-day point decline in Dow history. The Dow fell 777 points on September 29, 2008.

It will also be the first two-day drop totaling 1,000 points for the Dow since August 2015, when investors were worried about the Chinese economy. The Dow was much lower then, so the decline was significantly worse in percentage terms.

Meanwhile, the Nasdaq plummeted one percent before briefly recovering itself and dropping again. “People are dealing with the shock of seeing real inflation for the first time in a while,” an investment strategist told CNN. Another remarked that the stock market “was overbought and ripe for something to undermine its tranquility.” After all, with unemployment numbers being so low and new significant (corporate) tax cuts being implemented by the Trump administration and Congress, current markets have a lot to lose. Hence why many experts have “urged calm” as these volatile times continue.

UPDATE #1 – 4:05 p.m. ET: According to CNBC, the Dow had plunged over 1100 points (its worst single-day decline ever at just over 4.6 percent) by the time the closing bell had rung.

(Via CNN & CNBC)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Money#Business
TAGSBUSINESSDow JonesmoneySTOCK MARKET

The RX

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

No Age’s Latest Album ‘Snares Like A Haircut’ Is A Masterful, Noise-Punk Return

02.05.18 7 hours ago
H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

H.C. McEntire’s Gnarled, Tender ‘LIONHEART’ Is A Country Debut Like No Other

02.02.18 3 days ago 6 Comments
Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

Rhye’s Sophomore Album Took Some Time To Materialize, But The End Result Makes It Well Worth The Wait

02.01.18 4 days ago
Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

Typhoon Has Already Made The Most Absurdly Ambitious Indie Rock Album of 2018

01.30.18 6 days ago
Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

Camila Cabello’s Smoldering Self-Titled Debut Is Left Field Pop Of The Highest Order

01.25.18 2 weeks ago
SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

SiR’s TDE Debut Brings Summer To ‘November’ With Dark Bangers And Soulful Ballads

01.22.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP