There is a stigma attached to being unemployed. Even if you’re out of work through no fault of your own, the narrative begins to shift after awhile, and the stigma gets worse. In 2009 and 2010, at the heart of the great recession, the long-term unemployed saw it first hand. They were victims of an awful turn in our economic history and then, slowly, they became part of the problem.

“Why weren’t these people working?”

“What were they doing with all that assistance money?”

Senator Orin Hatch (R-Utah) wanted answers to those questions, and he was worried that some were turning to drugs and burning up assistance dollars in the process. In response, he proposed an amendment to a tax bill in 2010 that would put people on those benefits under the microscope. Perhaps he was emboldened by Arizona’s efforts to drug test people seeking welfare assistance the prior year. But regardless, Hatch’s effort failed in the moment but helped spark a small movement on the right. And in 2012, the prospect of drug testing those on unemployment became a reality as a part of a compromise to pass a tax bill.

While Hatch and others on the right got their wish, though, the implementation was slow and very limited. The law specified that people should only be tested if they were limited to work in an occupation that typically requires drug testing, but in September of 2016, the Obama administration put forth a narrow view of which occupations fit the criteria. Thanks to the Congressional Review Act, however, Congressional Republicans moved to overturn those rules in an effort to allow the Trump administration’s labor department a chance to weigh in. And you can bet it won’t take them years to do it.

Another one heads to President Trump’s desk. This legislation allows states to have drug testing to receive federal unemployment benefits. pic.twitter.com/cFnvdeQqX1 — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) March 19, 2017

According to US World News and Report, there are three states — Mississipi, Texas, and Wisconsin — that have laws in place where they can drug test people applying for unemployment. There are also, according to the National Association Of State Legislatures, 14 states besides Arizona that have passed laws allowing them to drug test people who are on or applying for welfare. And more could be on the way.