#BREAKING Protesters in #Durham topple confederate monument downtown pic.twitter.com/a3BNIavyxC
— Derrick Lewis (@DerrickQLewis) August 14, 2017
Protesters tore down a Confederate monument that stood since 1924 in Durham, North Carolina Monday evening, then took to the streets to protest the white supremacist rally which led to three dead and 19 injured in Charlottesville, Virginia over the weekend.
The planned protest was scheduled to meet around the Confederate monument, which was located on county property outside the Durham courthouse and has been the center of controversy for years. The base of the monument read “In memory of the boys who wore the gray,” and has been defaced with spray paint before. Protestors have attempted to use policy to take down the statue in the past, but North Carolina laws have prevented any changes to historical monuments. CBS North Carolina received an email from Durham County spokeswoman Dawn Dudley, explaining:
“Due to a North Carolina state law passed a few years ago, Durham County is prohibited from removing or making substantive alteration to historical monuments and memorials. I share this to say that there is a statute in place making the efforts you mention below difficult to move forward. I would assume that the only thing possible are steps to reverse the law.”
Eyewitness accounts detailed how a woman climbed the monument then put a rope around it until the crowd pulled to topple it over. The protesters then took to the streets to continue their march against white supremacy and hate.
Jubilant celebration now by demonstrators after toppling Confederate statue. They’re about to march to @DurhamPoliceNC station pic.twitter.com/FvzH8G9J6a
— Jonah Kaplan (@KaplanABC11) August 14, 2017
Yep, this is the answer…. destroy shit and bait the cops.
More dueling protests and protests in response to protests will just lead to more bad news.
Yep. And it’s exactly what the far right wants. It provides a rallying cry. I find the idea of confederate monuments absurd but answering anger and hate with more anger and hate isn’t the answer.
You’re giving them too much credit. I don think it’s that Machiavellian. The number of people that went there intentionally looking for violent conflict is probably the same as the number of people that went to protest in response looking for the same thing. A small number of people in each group, like some pretend hard-ass commenters here, would rather just see who can beat the shit out of each other but most just want their voice heard, crazy as it may be.
“Aww, they broke that monument that was giving us so many issues. Oh well, guess it’s gone now.” – Durham County
