Dylan Farrow recently called out Hollywood for rallying with the #MeToo movement (in response to sexual assault allegations against Harvey Weinstein) while also continuing to champion her father, Woody Allen. For over 25 years, Dylan has maintained that Allen molested her as a child, and she’s resurrected her allegations (although she’s stood behind them all along, despite never bringing criminal charges) in this new, post-Weinstein climate. She’ll appear in her first on-camera interview on the subject on Thursday’s episode of CBS This Morning, and in the above preview clip, Dylan responds to those who are accusing her of wanting to bring Allen down. She agrees with them:

“Why shouldn’t I want to bring him down? Why shouldn’t I be angry? Why shouldn’t I be hurt? Why shouldn’t I feel some sort of outrage after all these years of being ignored and disbelieved and tossed aside?”

In response to host Gayle King’s question about why people should believe her, Farrow stated, “I suppose that’s on them, but all I can do is speak my truth and hope … that somebody will believe me instead of just hearing.” She then insisted, “I am credible and I am telling the truth.” Farrow also believes that it’s worth reminding people that “one victim, one accuser, matters. And that they are enough to change things.”

Indeed, the tide may be turning against Allen. Mira Sorvino recently apologized to Farrow in an open letter for working with Allen after hearing about the molestation allegations. And on Twitter, Farrow expressed gratitude to Sorvino along with Greta Gerwig and Timothee Chalamet. The former recently declared that she will never work with Allen again, and the latter donated his salary for A Rainy Day in New York to charity.

@MiraSorvino, I am overwhelmed and my gratitude to you cannot be expressed sufficiently in words. This letter is beautiful and I will carry your words with me. Your courage has been boundless and your activism an example for us all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. https://t.co/8U73mb2twD — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 11, 2018

Greta, thank you for your voice. Thank you for your words. Please know they are deeply felt and appreciated. https://t.co/q7dV2yAFwH — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 10, 2018

Glad to see this. https://t.co/VbyDU6fUpe — Dylan Farrow (@realdylanfarrow) January 16, 2018

(Via CBS News)