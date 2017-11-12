A Massive 7+ Magnitude Earthquake Has Rocked The Iraq-Iran Border Region, Killing ‘Several’ People

#Disasters
News Editor
11.12.17

Getty Image

On Sunday in Iraq, a massive quake measuring 7.3 in magnitude rocked the northern part of the country near Haliabia, a city in northeastern Iraq near the Iran border. CNN reports that at least 6 people have been reported dead in Iraq, and dozens more are injured. Of those who were killed, 4 lost their lives in eastern Iraq and 2 in the city of Qasr-e Shirin. The Washington Post adds that 2 more people have been reported dead thus far in Iran, and the number of dead is expected to rise as recovery operations continue.

The powerful quake sent tremors through the Iraqi city of Baghdad, located within the central part of the nation. Extensive damage has also been reported in countless villages, which have also seen telecommunication and power outages. The region where the quake struck sits upon one of several major fault lines in Iran, and although that country sees quakes almost daily, the most deadly one in recent history — a 6.6 magnitude quake that left 26,000 dead — struck in 2003.

Following initial reports of Sunday’s devastating. quake, Kurdistan Regional Government Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani tweeted, “A real earthquake has just added to the political, security, humanitarian and economic earthquakes to have hit Kurdistan & Iraq.”

This is a developing story, and we’ll continue to bring you significant updates as they arrive.

(Via CNN, BBC & Washington Post)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disasters
TAGSDISASTERSearthquakesIRANiraq

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP