Multiple People Have Been Shot And Killed During A ‘Targeted Attack’ On A Maryland Office Park

Authorities in Edgewood, Maryland are searching for a gunman following what Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler describes as a “targeted attack” (not a random one) on Tuesday morning. The attack, which left at least three people dead and another two injured, took place in Emmorton Business Park about 30 miles east of Baltimore. The two injured victims remain in critical condition, according a tweet from Baltimore’s Shock Trauma hospital.

The attack took place at Advanced Granite Solutions, where all five victims were present as employees. Authorities have identified a suspect, Radee Labeeb Prince, who appears to be linked to the business and remains at large. Police warn that he’s considered armed and dangerous and is driving a black GMC car with a Delaware tag.

Fox 45 in Baltimore spoke with a witness, Steve Chetelat, who works at a nearby flooring business. Chetelat says he heard an argument with “a lot of people yelling, and screaming” prior to the gunfire.

All nearby Hartford County schools have been placed on lockdown until further notice, and the district has issued a statement: “Our schools are secure at this time and we ask for your patience and understanding that we are receiving an influx of calls.”

This is a developing situation, and we’ll add further information as it becomes available.

(Via Fox News, Fox 45 Baltimore CNN)

