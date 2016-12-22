In times of hate, love is a revolution. Happy Holidays, internet. pic.twitter.com/7hVAATLQUV — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) December 22, 2016

A new House Intelligence report tears into Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who leaked top-secret documents about American surveillance operations to The Guardian and other outlets. The report contains many redacted sections but essentially seeks to strip away the “whistleblower” label. The House accuses him of being a “serial exaggerator and fabricator” and a general pain in the ass who constantly sparred with his bosses. In response, Snowden went on a rip-roaring rant, which oddly paused for the above photo of KFC time with his girlfriend.

The document pulls no cyberpunches over Snowden’s disclosures, which are painted as the work of a disgruntled employee who was upset about not receiving a promotion. Further, Congress accuses Snowden — who has found asylum in Moscow for the past three years — of aiding Russia. On page 20, the report states that Snowden has been in constant “contact with Russian intelligence services” since his arrival. One of the bold-faced “highlight page” sections stresses the damage that was done: