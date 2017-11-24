An Egypt Mosque Attack By Militants Has Killed At Least 235 People

11.24.17 39 mins ago

Hundreds of people have been killed in Egypt with many more injured after militants launched a gun and bomb attack on a mosque in northern Sinai. As the above France 24 video clip indicates, the attack began with explosions (at the Al Rawdah mosque in Bir al-Abed), after which gunmen peppered the chaotic scene with bullets. As correspondent Alexandre Bucciante stated from Cairo, this is the “the worst attack that [has] happened in Egypt since 1982.”

Since this clip was published, CNBC has reported (via Egypt state television coverage) that at least 235 people — mostly civilians, but some police and first responders are likely included, for CNN notes that ambulance crews appear to have been shot at from “ambush” points — died in the attack, which has not yet been claimed by the Islamic State. However, official word on responsibility will likely come soon, for the region has been plagued by constant attacks since the area’s Islamist insurgency began in 2014.

To date, most of the attacks within the province have targeted police or other security forces (as with suicide car bombers who killed 23 soldiers in July), but the New York Times reveals why this particular mosque was likely targeted:

The worshipers at the mosque were Sufi Muslims, who practice a mystical form of Islam that some orthodox Muslims and Sunni extremists consider heretical. The Islamic State had threatened and killed a number of Sufis in Bir al-Abd in recent months, but the group never targeted a place of worship, the cleric said.

CNN, which reports that the mosque has sustained “considerable” damage from multiple explosions, also stresses the rare nature of such an attack on a place of worship in Egypt, although ISIS-affiliated militants have persisted in targeting security personnel on a near-daily basis. Following the tragedy, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi has declared a three-day period of national mourning.

(Via CNBC, France 24, New York Times & CNN)

Around The Web

TAGSEGYPTGUN VIOLENCEmosques

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 8 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 4 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP