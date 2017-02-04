Is This Modern Slavery?

A Lawyer For Drug Lord El Chapo Is Contending That His Cell Conditions Are ‘Extremely Restrictive’

#El Chapo
02.04.17

Getty Image

Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, who has escaped prison twice, is complaining his new American jail cell is too “restrictive.” An attorney for El Chapo has complained that his client is in his cell too long during the day and has even been denied water.

The infamous drug lord was extradited to the U.S. in January after a long manhunt that featured a very odd interview with Sean Penn and a wild raid that led to his capture. It was a long time coming for the drug lord. He escaped prison in Mexico twice and authorities were not going to risk it happening a third time. To make sure he didn’t try any funny business, he was sent to Manhattan’s Metropolitan Correctional Center, a facility which is known for its unsavory conditions. The correctional facility has housed notorious criminals such as mob boss John Gotti and 1993 World Trade Center bombing suspect Ramzi Ahmed Yousef.

