Alec Baldwin’s SNL version of Donald Trump took on The People’s Court at about the same time that folks were becoming aware of some related hilarity. As Twitter user Sharon Gibson pointed out, Dominican newspaper El Nacional accidentally printed a picture of Baldwin portraying Trump during a story about the real deal.

You can see the article screencap over at Variety. Baldwin’s Trump appears in a split-photo setting next to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a story about Trump’s position (thus far) on Israeli-Palestinian Relations.

After an internet ruckus brought the mistake to light, El Nacional printed an apology and possibly made things even more awkward. They do, however, take full ownership of the mistake, which was tucked away on page 19. They stated that they received the photo of Baldwin with proper captioning, but somehow, the photo got popped into the Trump story and went through all phases of editing uncorrected:

El Nacional apologizes to the readers and to all those who felt affected by the publication. Actor Baldwin imitates President Trump on the Saturday Night Live weekly show on the National Broadcasting Company (NBC), one of the most important in the United States.

The photo error would have been even more remarkable if Vladmir Putin was involved, but this goes to show how eerily similar Baldwin’s take may be and how cartoonish Trump may appear to other countries. Baldwin regularly puts himself through tasking jaw gymnastics for the role, so perhaps he’s just too darn convincing.

