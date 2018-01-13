Eliza Dushku Details Horrifying Molestation Allegations At The Hands Of A ‘True Lies’ Stunt Coordinator

News & Culture Writer
01.13.18

Getty Image

Actress Eliza Dushku, perhaps best known for the role of “Faith” on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, has come forward with her own #MeToo story. Sadly, Dushku’s occurred when she was just 12-years-old working on the Arnold Schwarzenegger action film True Lies. In a lengthy Facebook post, Dushku writes in no uncertain terms that leading Hollywood stunt coordinator Joel Kramer sexually molested her. She credits the movement for giving her the strength to come out with her story, which she says she has struggled with for 25 years.

Dushku goes on to recount her horrifying ordeal with Kramer, which sounds like so many others we’re heard before. After grooming her for months to build her and her parents trust, Dushku says that one day Kramer lured her to his hotel room with the promise of swimming in the stunt crew’s pool and a sushi dinner afterwards. He then drew the shades and went into the bathroom, emerging naked with a hand towel covering his midsection. As she lay on the bed, Dushku writes that he “wrapped me with his gigantic writhing body, and rubbed all over me” until he “finished.”

Around The Web

TAGSCHILD MOLESTATIONeliza dushkuMeToosexual misconduct

How Music Connects Us

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

Mannywellz ‘Soulfro’ Is The Independent Nigerian Pop You Need To Hear Today

01.12.18 23 hours ago
Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

Jeff Rosenstock’s Album ‘Post-’ Is The Anthemic Message Of Hope We Need To Start 2018 Off Right

01.10.18 3 days ago
Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

Van William’s Debut Album ‘Countries’ Is One Of 2018’s First Great Folk-Rock Records

01.09.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP