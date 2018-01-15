Over the weekend, actress Eliza Dushku came out with the accusation that she had been sexually molested by Hollywood stunt coordinator Joel Kramer while working on the 1994 action film True Lies when she was 12-years-old. In her account, of which she went into horrifying detail, Dushku says that she confided her ordeal with an female adult friend who then confronted Kramer. As a result, that same day she was coincidentally injured in a stunt gone wrong that left her with broken ribs.
Dushku’s legal guardian on the film, a woman named Sue Booth-Forbes, was the adult in question and has now come forward with a full statement backing up her allegations, calling Kramer a “pedophile” who “must face consequences.” At the time, Dushku’s mother, Judith Ann Rasmussen, was employed as a political science professor and therefore unable to accompany her daughter for filming. Booth-Forbes, who now serves as a director for a writer’s retreat, claims that she attempted to report the abuse but was met with “blank stares” that suggested this wasn’t an isolated incident.
You can read her full statement below:
a good time to have done this was 1994 or whenever it happened
Maybe read her statement
I did read the statement and I agree with Bo. “and reported Joel Kramer’s inappropriate sexual behavior towards 12-year-old Eliza to a person in authority”. By chance, was the person in authority a fucking cop because any other answer is bullshite and this lady was not doing her job as a guardian.
I completely understand why a 12yo little girl wouldn’t go to the cops on her own — especially one who was seriously injured as a result of telling an adult what happened.
That legal “guardian” seriously abdicated her duty and she is a terrible person. Her job was to protect a child, and she failed.
You mean like when Cory Feldman reported being molested back in 1993 and the investigation went no where?
The Santa Barbara County Sherrif’s office in October that the Feldman tapes from the 1993 Michael Jackson investigation did not exist. But last week they had recently found the recordings and turned them over to the Los Angeles Police Department. Feldman naming actor Jon Grissom as his sexual molester when he was interviewed by the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. Cory Feldman was 15 years old at the time of the alleged abuse that he contends lasted for more than a year and a half. Grissom was arrested in 2001 for sexual abuse against a minor.
Feldman said if the police had acted after his interview, it could have stopped Grissom from abusing others.
You ever reported this kinda stuff to the cops? If you have I’d like to hear your experience, cuz when I did in 2003 they certainly made me (and the person abused) feel like we were just making problems.
Side note: We had multiple letters and gifts as proof.
“As I write this, I can feel a bit of the paranoia caused by associating my name, hence my business, with this volatile subject.”
and
“But this time I am refusing to allow myself to be intimidated.”
I understand what she means, but guess what, Sue. the people who are about to try to intimidate you? Yeah, they’re the one’s on “your” side of things. See comment above and get ready for more like it. Hope you’ve got savings.
If you think the people who are going to go out of their way to put this on the guardian instead of Kramer are “on her side,” then you haven’t been paying attention.
“I didn’t everything I could!”
Did you tell a cop?
“There was nothing more I could have done!”
Maybe tell a cop?
“There’s literally nothing else I could have done and I’m a fucking hero!”
I mean . . . you could have gone to the cops.
“Look at me! I’m a victim too of the same oppressive system that abused a child and I was powerless to do anything!”
Fuck off. So you had a kid you were responsible for that was being molested and had her ribs broken. And you left her there.
Oh totally, going to the cops would have obviously put a stop to this, they have a really stellar record when it comes to these things.
I’m curious – what do you think they would have actually told the police and what do you think would have happened as a result?
It must be so easy living in your world. I pray you never have to step out into reality, though, I’m not sure you’re prepared for real life.
The predator got away with it, because it boiled down to word against word. I understand in today’s times, broadcasting over Twitter is the only action that needs to be taken, but in reality, it’s not. Proof needs to be made. Documented. A case needs to be made to make sure those who are guilty don’t go free, and those who are innocent get to have their names cleared. I don’t know what happened in Eliza’s case, but if there were reports filed, even if they went no where, well, that indicates a pattern, and a case can be built off this. So, the lesson to take away here, is if you see something say something. Not just online, but to the people who’s job it is to enforce, protect, etc. It’s hard to ignore a stack of papers, and again, even if it goes no where at first, get momentum going. Look at Cosby. One wasn’t enough. Two wasn’t enough. It was only when there were so many claims made, that had some proof behind them, that shit got real.
“…attitudes of the crowd of immature white men who made up the vast majority of the crew.”
What the fudge does them being white have to do with this? Eliza is white or am I missing something? Was anyone even asking this guardian to say anything ?
I’m all for listening to Eliza and believing her statement and punishing Kramer but it is statements like this one that causes people to roll their eyes and paint all victims with the same whackadoo brush.