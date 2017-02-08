Majority Of Senators Speaking Out Against #MuslimBan

Elizabeth Warren Was Silenced On The Senate Floor When She Tried To Read A Coretta Scott King Letter

02.07.17 2 hours ago 3 Comments

Getty Image

Confirmation hearings in the Senate have been contentious ever since they started, up to and including the tie-breaker vote to put Betsy DeVos into the position of Secretary of Education. On Tuesday night, things got even more fired up as Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) attempted to speak out against Trump’s Attorney General nominee Jeff Sessions by reading from the letter that Coretta Scott King wrote in 1986 when Sessions was first put forth as an AG nominee.

The full video of Warren being silenced can be seen below, in which she pleads with the Senate to allow her to keep reading the words that Mrs. King wrote more than three decades ago and is promptly shut down.

TAGSelizabeth warrenjeff sessionsmitch mcconnellSENATE

Around The Web

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

Michael Jordan Once Pushed The Bulls To Make A Trade By Saying ‘I Need Help’

02.07.17 12 hours ago 14 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 6 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP