President Trump returned from Thanksgiving weekend in a truly unsavory way — by honoring Navajo Code Talkers (who helped save lives during World War II) while telling a racially charged joke. “You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said to the two men. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.” This was, of course, demonstrative of Trump’s inability to stop taking shots at the Native American heritage of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).
Warren, who was already scheduled to speak with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on a number of subjects, including the GOP tax bill, switched course following Trump’s outburst. She responded with exasperation and determination:
“It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur. Donald Trump does this over and over, thinking he’s somehow gonna shut me up with it. It didn’t work in the past. It is not gonna work in the future.”
While she wasn’t surprised, Warren lamented that Trump preempted an event to honor heroes with a tasteless (not to mention repetitive) joke. Well, Trump should know by now that Warren won’t down when he taunts her. As she said, he’s tried this routine many times before, yet he continues to do so while somehow believing that the outcome will change. And as we’ve seen before, Warren only grows louder when anyone attempts to silence her.
This isn’t over yet. In fact, we may see another days-long feud as a result.
(Via MSNBC)
Every single day of this oaf’s presidency, I am thankful that I am Canadian. America, WTF were you thinking?
Could we borrow Justin Trudeau on weekends? Or —
does he have a brother who’s not busy? Seriously…like, what do you want to let us borrow him part-time? I hear there’s a 32nd NHL team franchise coming up soon…that’d look really good in a city up there like…in like…ok, fine — so every Canadian city I can name off the top of my head already has a team but THAT’S NOT THE POINT!! The point is we could both win in this, ok? It’s aboot neighbours helping neighbors and stuff like that, right? C’mon buddy…c’mon guy…
Ahhhh. And this will be the sound bite that’s played over and over and over and over and over and over and over during the Dems push for her to be President. Meanwhile the source reason for Trumpkin calling her that will be glazed over. She LIED about her heritage. Flat out lied.
The biggest travesty is Trump ruining the joke. It’s FAUXCAHONTAS, you orange dump resembling a human.
Maybe you’re missing the point here…it’s not about her, it’s about him — the tone-deaf cheeto-colored fucknozzle who can’t make it through a simple ceremony without dropping some insensitive remark that literally insults the heritage of those being honored.
Warren’s got her own baggage — you’re right. But let’s stay on topic — which is: our duly elected president is just a dick.
Maybe you missed the part where I acknowledge and condone he’s an orange dump resembling a human. Maybe not. Anyways, he is a teenie 🍆 shit for brains who ruined a good joke.
By the way, how come people are more up in arms over her being offended, not the men the ceremony was for? You know, the ones who can actually prove their heritage and served a country that has shit on them since white people first landed.
By the way, has anyone asked her if she still maintains she’s part Cherokee? Seems important.
The genius of this is Trump SABOTAGED Warren right before she was going on TV to speak out against the GOP tax plan.