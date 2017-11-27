President Trump returned from Thanksgiving weekend in a truly unsavory way — by honoring Navajo Code Talkers (who helped save lives during World War II) while telling a racially charged joke. “You were here long before any of us were here,” Trump said to the two men. “Although we have a representative in Congress who they say was here a long time ago. They call her Pocahontas.” This was, of course, demonstrative of Trump’s inability to stop taking shots at the Native American heritage of Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA).

Warren, who was already scheduled to speak with MSNBC’s Ali Velshi on a number of subjects, including the GOP tax bill, switched course following Trump’s outburst. She responded with exasperation and determination:

“It is deeply unfortunate that the President of the United States cannot even make it through a ceremony honoring these heroes without having to throw out a racial slur. Donald Trump does this over and over, thinking he’s somehow gonna shut me up with it. It didn’t work in the past. It is not gonna work in the future.”

While she wasn’t surprised, Warren lamented that Trump preempted an event to honor heroes with a tasteless (not to mention repetitive) joke. Well, Trump should know by now that Warren won’t down when he taunts her. As she said, he’s tried this routine many times before, yet he continues to do so while somehow believing that the outcome will change. And as we’ve seen before, Warren only grows louder when anyone attempts to silence her.

This isn’t over yet. In fact, we may see another days-long feud as a result.

(Via MSNBC)