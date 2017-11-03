Getty Image

In response to newly revealed revelations from former interim DNC Chair Donna Brazile that the Democratic nomination was “rigged” in Hillary Clinton’s favor, on Friday Donald Trump went scorched earth in an early morning tweetstorm — obviously trying to release some of the pressure over his own campaign’s ties to Russia. After briefly addressing the rogue Twitter employee who took down his account for 11 minutes Thursday night, Trump wondered “why the Justice Department (and FBI) isn’t looking into all of the dishonesty going on with Crooked Hillary & the Dems. [sic].”

After ranting a bit about “Crazy Bernie” and Brazile’s book which was the source of these new revelations, Trump turned his attention to Elizabeth Warren, who expressed agreement to CNN’s Jake Tapper on Thursday that the nomination had, indeed, been swayed in Clinton’s favor. Perhaps finally feeling vindicated, the president shot out, “Pocahontas just stated that the Democrats, lead by the legendary Crooked Hillary Clinton, rigged the Primaries! Lets go FBI & Justice Dept.”

(It should be noted, that just three days ago, Trump proclaimed November 2017 National Native American Heritage Month, as pointed out by MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin.)

While it may be true that Warren admitted to some unethical — but ultimately not illegal — activity on the behalf of the DNC, she hit back at Trump on Twitter to make it clear that whatever happened with the DNC is not the same as what his campaign is being investigated for. “I understand your desperation to change the subject, @realDonaldTrump. Your campaign [manager] was just indicted for conspiracy against the U.S.,” she began.