Getty Image

Elizabeth Warren’s week has been full of fury. The situation accelerated when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell silenced her while she was reading a very relevant letter, which was written by Coretta Scott King in 1986 about Jeff Sessions. The Alabama senator was inevitably confirmed as attorney general, but nonetheless, Warren still managed to somewhat win with the “nevertheless, she persisted” meme that drew attention to her cause.

Warren received support from Bernie Sanders and other Democrats. Yet Sessions overcame fierce opposition from the left over his questionable record on civil rights. After the vote, Warren fired off a series of progressively fiery tweets beginning with a few that expressed disappointment in the Senate for confirming Sessions.

I’m deeply disappointed that the Senate voted to confirm Jeff Sessions as Attorney General tonight. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

Deeply disappointed that the Senate confirmed an AG whose record does not show he will faithfully & fairly enforce the law. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) February 9, 2017

However, she does remind the Senate that her silencing resulted in millions of voters becoming aware of the battle. And she’s no longer obligated to refrain from criticizing other senators due to Rule 19.