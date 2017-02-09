Sean Spicer Responded To SNL's Impression Of Him

Elizabeth Warren Puts The Senate GOP And Jeff Sessions On Notice: ‘We WILL Persist’

kimberly-ricci
News Editor
02.09.17 4 Comments

Getty Image

Elizabeth Warren’s week has been full of fury. The situation accelerated when Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell silenced her while she was reading a very relevant letter, which was written by Coretta Scott King in 1986 about Jeff Sessions. The Alabama senator was inevitably confirmed as attorney general, but nonetheless, Warren still managed to somewhat win with the “nevertheless, she persisted” meme that drew attention to her cause.

Warren received support from Bernie Sanders and other Democrats. Yet Sessions overcame fierce opposition from the left over his questionable record on civil rights. After the vote, Warren fired off a series of progressively fiery tweets beginning with a few that expressed disappointment in the Senate for confirming Sessions.

However, she does remind the Senate that her silencing resulted in millions of voters becoming aware of the battle. And she’s no longer obligated to refrain from criticizing other senators due to Rule 19.

TAGSCONGRESSelizabeth warrenjeff sessionsSENATE
Author Profile Picture
Writer, editor, social media lurker, and over-analyzer of political maneuvers.

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 7 days ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 week ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP