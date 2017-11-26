Eminem Is Upset That Trump Hasn’t Responded To His BET Freestyle: ‘I Was And Still Am Extremely Angry’

11.26.17

It has been about two months since Eminem returned at the BET Hip Hop Awards with his freestyle cypher that bashed Donald Trump. But unlike LaVar Ball, Marshawn Lynch, or numerous other names that have criticized the president in recent years, Trump has remained quiet about the Detroit rapper. Trump is essentially ignoring Eminem or is unaware of the freestyle and it has made the rapper a little angry. While dropping into Shade 45, his Sirius hip-hop channel, Eminem dicussed the cyper a bit and his views on the president.

As was clear in the freestyle, Eminem confirms that he “can’t stand” Trump and that line in the sand was very real for his fans that overlap with Trump’s fans. He is just curious why the president has been silent:

“I was and still am extremely angry, and I can’t stand that motherfucker, and I feel like he’s not paying attention to me. And I was kind of waiting for him to say something … and for some reason, he didn’t say anything,”

Trump has not shied away from responding to his notable critics in the past, taking aim at his political rivals, celebrities like Rosie O’Donnell, and athletes from time to time with his Twitter account. He has not mentioned Eminem at all, though, even though the current president endorsed Slim Shady for president back in 2004. He is aware who the rapper is at this point, he has just chosen not to respond. Many will likely make their own conclusions in terms of who Trump chooses to target and ignore, but we can only assume he’s afraid of Slim Shady now. Listen to the full chat with Eminem below.

