Getty Image

A familiar scenario is playing out days before France holds its presidential election. On the eve of Sunday’s runoff vote against the far right-leaning Marine Le pen, French center-left candidate Emmanuel Macron has been hit with a “massive and coordinated” data dump. The leak contains containing what the campaign claims is a mixture of both legitimate and fraudulent information. The timing, along with the forging of documents and emails, aims to influence the outcome of France’s election according to Macron’s supporters. It’s also deja vu for those still reeling from America’s election back in November.

The 6GB data dump reportedly contains a treasure-trove of information, including campaign emails, documents, and accounting records about Macron and his associates. The release coincides with a traditional two-day gag order placed on candidates, meant to give voters time to reflect on their choice without outside influence. Now, just the rumor of a rainy storm on the horizon is doing more than clouding that time set aside to make a decision.

What’s interesting to some, in this case, is that the Macron campaign is saying right off the bat that the data dump includes “numerous false documents intended to sow doubt and disinformation.” In the weeks following the Podesta emails dump, Clinton staffers took the route of not addressing many of the materials news outlets questioned them on, citing the inability to confirm the information was legitimate. To this day no one is sure what documents released by Wikileaks are authentic.

From the star, the hack drew comparisons to the alleged Russian data dump of Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta’s emails months prior to the United States own presidential election. Just minutes prior to the law prohibiting candidates from making public comments, Mr. Macron’s campaign said in a statement on Friday that they too find the hacking and subsequent data dump quite familiar according to the New York Times: