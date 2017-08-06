This weekend, Fox News suspended host Eric Bolling following allegations that he sent lewd text messages to multiple female colleagues. Now, an accuser — a former Fox News guest named Caroline Heldman — has come forward to lodge accusations of alarming behavior (both on and off the air) on behalf of Bolling. Heldman, an Occidental College professor who frequently appeared on the cable news network between 2008 and 2011, penned a Facebook post to detail alleged sexism towards her from not only Bolling but Bill O’Reilly (who was ousted in April after details of his sexual harassment settlements went public) and former Fox executive Woody Fraser.

In her Facebook entry, Heldman calls out “wildly inappropriate” behavior on Bolling’s behalf. She recalls how he referred to her as “Dr. McHottie” on air while she referred to him as “Mr. McSexist,” and she says network executives were not concerned. While she briefly discusses her experiences with Fraser and O’Reilly, the alleged troubling behavior (which includes phone calls, texts, and invitations for “fun”) of Bolling takes center stage: