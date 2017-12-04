James Comey Throws Shade And Ex-AG Eric Holder Takes Offense After Trump Claims The FBI Is In ‘Tatters’

12.03.17 41 mins ago

President Trump’s Twitter account has been — let’s face it — an utter PR disaster for the past week. He retweeted multiple anti-Muslim videos that sourced from an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria. This weekend, he essentially tweeted-admitted to obstruction of justice (while claiming that he fired Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI, which means that he was aware of Flynn’s guilt while reportedly pressuring James Comey to stop probing Flynn) before a Trump attorney bizarrely took the fall for the tweet. And on Sunday, he rage-tweeted on several subjects, including a claim that the FBI’s “reputation is in Tatters – worst in History!” And Trump vowed to “bring it back to greatness.”

Trump conveniently didn’t mention that Comey reopened the probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server mere weeks before the election — a move that, in retrospect, made Comey feel “mildly nauseous” because this may have swayed the election. And we know who won the election, yes?

