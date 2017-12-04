Getty Image

President Trump’s Twitter account has been — let’s face it — an utter PR disaster for the past week. He retweeted multiple anti-Muslim videos that sourced from an al-Qaeda affiliate in Syria. This weekend, he essentially tweeted-admitted to obstruction of justice (while claiming that he fired Michael Flynn for lying to the FBI, which means that he was aware of Flynn’s guilt while reportedly pressuring James Comey to stop probing Flynn) before a Trump attorney bizarrely took the fall for the tweet. And on Sunday, he rage-tweeted on several subjects, including a claim that the FBI’s “reputation is in Tatters – worst in History!” And Trump vowed to “bring it back to greatness.”

After years of Comey, with the phony and dishonest Clinton investigation (and more), running the FBI, its reputation is in Tatters – worst in History! But fear not, we will bring it back to greatness. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2017

Trump conveniently didn’t mention that Comey reopened the probe into Hillary Clinton’s private email server mere weeks before the election — a move that, in retrospect, made Comey feel “mildly nauseous” because this may have swayed the election. And we know who won the election, yes?