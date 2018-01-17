Eric Trump Defends His Father Against Accusations Of Racism: He ‘Sees One Color, Green’

01.17.18 2 hours ago

Eric Trump appeared on Fox and Friends to defend his father over the “sh*thole countries” remark that continues to spark controversy. Notably, Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) rained fire upon DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen for downplaying the comments (about Haitians and people from African countries) that many view as racist. So, Eric bizarrely claimed that his dad never looks at the color of people’s skin because he’s too busy thinking about the color green, i.e. money. And Eric repeated his dad’s assertion that he’s the “least racist person” on the planet while arguing that he’s lowered employment rates for African-Americans:

“My father sees one color, green — that is all he cares about. He cares about the economy. He does not see race — he’s the least racist person I have ever met in my entire life. It is total nonsense. And you know, at the same time they are saying that, they will never report African-American unemployment is the lowest it’s ever been, the lowest it’s ever been in this country — they won’t give him any credit for that … but then they’ll go out and call him racist. It’s very sad, it’s a race to the bottom. They stoop very, very low.”

The assertion that Trump’s only talking about the “economy” is silly, at best, because the “sh*thole” remark lines up with the president’s other notorious opinions regarding “both sides” in Charlottesville and the NFL protests. Yet Eric won’t be convinced to change his mind on the subject, so he used a friendly venue to make his argument.

Over on MSNBC, however, Stephanie Ruhle slammed Eric while reacting to the “green” tidbit. “Eric Trump, while green is the color of money, green is also what you say when someone is naive or simple,” she mocked him. “Green is the color of envy.” Enough said, and you can see that clip below.

(Via Fox News & MSNBC)

