Getty Image

Black Lives Matter activist Erica Garner has died at 27-years-old, according to a Twitter account run by her family. Erica was the eldest daughter of Eric Garner, who was killed in Staten Island in 2014 after police put him in a choke hold for 15 to 19 seconds while being arrested for allegedly attempting to steal cigarettes. Video was captured by a bystander and the city went on to settle with his estate for $5.9 million in July 2015. Following her father’s passing, Garner rose to prominence as an activist speaking out against police brutality.

In a sad twist to the family’s story, Garner suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week and was pronounced brain dead after being put in a medically induced coma. “She passed away this morning,” her family tweeted of the news on Saturday. “The reports are real. We didn’t deserve her.”

Erica the world loves you. I love you. I am glad you came into our lives. May you find the peace in the next life that you deserved while you were here. I will always love you my sister. love you — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Garner gave birth to a son in August who she named after her father, however her pregnancy apparently put strain on a pre-existing heart condition. Like her father, Garner was also asthmatic, and a recent asthma attack set off the cardiac arrest.

In 2014 Garner spoke with CNN’s Don Lemon about her father’s death, and that she believed that it was more of a police misconduct issue than about race. “I can’t really say it’s a black and white issue. It’s about the police officer and abusing their power.”

(Via CNN)