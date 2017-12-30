Erica Garner, Eric Garner’s Activist Daughter, Has Passed Away At Age 27

News & Culture Writer
12.30.17

Getty Image

Black Lives Matter activist Erica Garner has died at 27-years-old, according to a Twitter account run by her family. Erica was the eldest daughter of Eric Garner, who was killed in Staten Island in 2014 after police put him in a choke hold for 15 to 19 seconds while being arrested for allegedly attempting to steal cigarettes. Video was captured by a bystander and the city went on to settle with his estate for $5.9 million in July 2015. Following her father’s passing, Garner rose to prominence as an activist speaking out against police brutality.

In a sad twist to the family’s story, Garner suffered a massive heart attack earlier this week and was pronounced brain dead after being put in a medically induced coma. “She passed away this morning,” her family tweeted of the news on Saturday. “The reports are real. We didn’t deserve her.”

Garner gave birth to a son in August who she named after her father, however her pregnancy apparently put strain on a pre-existing heart condition. Like her father, Garner was also asthmatic, and a recent asthma attack set off the cardiac arrest.

In 2014 Garner spoke with CNN’s Don Lemon about her father’s death, and that she believed that it was more of a police misconduct issue than about race. “I can’t really say it’s a black and white issue. It’s about the police officer and abusing their power.”

(Via CNN)

Around The Web

TAGS#BlackLivesMatterEric Garnererica garner

Best Of 2017

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

A List Of Everything That Kept 2017 From Being A Complete Garbage Fire

and 12.29.17 1 day ago 11 Comments
The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

The Best Investigative And True Crime Podcasts Of 2017

12.29.17 2 days ago 11 Comments
The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

The Best Comics Of 2017, As Selected By Dan Seitz

12.29.17 2 days ago 5 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Vince Mancini

12.28.17 3 days ago 70 Comments
The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

The 10 Best Movies Of 2017 As Chosen By Amy Nicholson

12.27.17 3 days ago 3 Comments
Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

Here Are The Best Rap Collaborations Of 2017

12.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP