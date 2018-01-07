Getty Image

Sunday night’s Golden Globes broadcast will feature no Trump jokes from host Seth Meyers, but there will be plenty of controversy afoot. After all, this is the first major awards show to air after the #MeToo movement began to hold Hollywood accountable for letting predators like Harvey Weinstein to (allegedly) run unchecked for decades. While Rose McGowan wasn’t impressed by the plan of some actresses (including Meryl Streep) to wear black as a form of “silent protest” on the red carpet, perhaps a more dramatic form of protest — the brainchild of Evan Rachel Wood — will make more of an impression?

For the record, McGowan hasn’t yet weighed in on Wood’s tweeted idea, which would involve Globes attendees “gather[ing] a handful of people and mak[ing] a circle” around predators. She believes that some men “[won’t] bother showing up in the first place out of fear,” and she added more about her plan.

Hey! Persons' attending the #GoldenGlobes this Sun.

If you see a predator but dont feel you can say anything publicly, gather a handful of people and make a circle around them. The room will know. ✊🏻 — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 6, 2018

we are going to see some circles this weekend, or because of this idea some predators wont bother showing up in the first place out of fear. https://t.co/CgdrLBXBNv — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 6, 2018

You also do not have to be in the circle so that it remains annonymous. Brothers and sisters can circle in solidarity. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) January 6, 2018

Also notably, Wood recently told TMZ that she has no problem with those who do want to wear black in protest, and she says that actresses should be able to wear color without being accused of not supporting the #MeToo movement. Wood also retweeted Alyssa Milano’s announcement on the subject.

Please join us in wearing black tomorrow in solidarity with men and women asking for equality, respect and meaningful change within all industries. Pass it on. #WhyWeWearBlack #Time'sUp pic.twitter.com/nyyno6tNk1 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 7, 2018

Wood went on to stress that #MeToo was so successful “because women were supporting other women like I have never seen.” And she hopes that women will “keep that sh*t up.” They just might do so at the Golden Globes awards.