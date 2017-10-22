All Five Ex-Presidents Appeared Together Alongside Lady Gaga And Others To Raise Money For Hurricane Relief

All five living ex-presidents gathered together on one stage Saturday to help raise hurricane relief funds during the Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal benefit at Texas A&M University. Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all appeared on stage and enjoyed performances during the night, following their video pledge for One America Appeal in September in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. President Trump wasn’t on hand, but did send a video message according to CNN:

“To Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Melania and I want to express our deep gratitude for your tremendous assistance,” Trump says in the message. “This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and our devotion to one another.”

Performers during the event included Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Sam Moore, and Yolanda Adams according to CNN, with “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood taking up the role of MC for the event. But the real surprise of the night was Lady Gaga, who appeared unannounced for the event and seemed honored to meet with the former presidents.

