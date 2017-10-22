Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal pic.twitter.com/2TPdPonvWv — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) October 22, 2017

All five living ex-presidents gathered together on one stage Saturday to help raise hurricane relief funds during the Deep From the Heart: The One America Appeal benefit at Texas A&M University. Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama all appeared on stage and enjoyed performances during the night, following their video pledge for One America Appeal in September in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. President Trump wasn’t on hand, but did send a video message according to CNN:

“To Presidents Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama, Melania and I want to express our deep gratitude for your tremendous assistance,” Trump says in the message. “This wonderful effort reminds us that we truly are one nation under God, all unified by our values and our devotion to one another.”

Tonight the ex-Presidents are getting together in Texas to support all our fellow Americans rebuilding from this year’s hurricanes. Join us. https://t.co/RShkuueyoj — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 22, 2017

Performers during the event included Lyle Lovett, Robert Earl Keen, Sam Moore, and Yolanda Adams according to CNN, with “God Bless The USA” singer Lee Greenwood taking up the role of MC for the event. But the real surprise of the night was Lady Gaga, who appeared unannounced for the event and seemed honored to meet with the former presidents.