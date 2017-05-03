Facebook Has A Plan To Stop Revenge Porn

In addition to implementing new safeguards to crack down on revenge porn and election-sabotaging fake news campaigns, Facebook announced today that it would be hiring 3,000 additional employees to the company’s community operations team to assist in reviewing reports about inappropriate content. Specifically, this initiative aims to prevent individuals from hurting themselves or others, and then broadcasting live to the social media network.

Not surprisingly, this announcement comes in the wake of the now deceased Steve Stephens documenting himself murdering an elderly man in Cleveland, Ohio on Facebook last month. Shortly after the killing, the company admitted that it needed better processes in place to assure the swift removal of this type of content.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the news Wednesday in a lengthy Facebook post:

