‘Facebook Killer’ Steve Stephens Has Been Found Dead From Suicide After A Brief Pursuit By Police

#Crime #Facebook
Senior Contributor
04.18.17 3 Comments

Facebook

“Facebook killer” Steve Stephens has been found after a nationwide manhunt. Despite reports Stephens had gotten as far as Philadelphia, it appears he only went as far as Erie, PA, before turning his gun on himself.

Erie police have confirmed that a body found in a white Ford Focus is the body of Stephens. Stephens was being hunted for broadcasting and seemingly perpetrating the murder of 74-year-old Robert Godwin Sr. on a Cleveland street, in what appears to have been a random killing with no motive on Sunday. Stephens fled the scene and his cell phone reportedly offered its last contact with a network in Erie. It appears that once Stephens realized he had been found by police, he pulled over and shot himself rather than be taken.

This will end the manhunt, but questions remain about Stephens, why he chose to commit a random murder, and why he chose to broadcast it on Facebook for the world to see. What won’t be questioned is the pain felt by the family of Godwin, who have spent the last few days struggling with the death of a loved one broadcast around the world. Godwin’s family have said they’ve forgiven Stephens, but that’s just the start of what will be a long road.

(Via GoErie.com)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Crime#Facebook
TAGSCrimeFacebooksteve stephens

First 100 Days

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 4 hours ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP