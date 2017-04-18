Facebook Has A Plan To Stop Revenge Porn

‘Facebook Killer’ Steve Stephens’ Was Captured After McDonald’s Employees Delayed His Order Of Fries

04.18.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

Shutterstock

Steven Stephens, the man dubbed the “Facebook Killer” after live streaming his random killing of 74-year-old Robert Godwin on Easter Sunday, shot and killed himself after a short chase from police in Erie, Pennsylvania. Despite efforts from various states, the FBI, the ATF and the U.S. Marshals, it was quick-thinking McDonald’s employees who recognized Stephens and delayed his order that finally ended the nationwide manhunt and set the police on his trail.

The New York Times spoke to Henry Sayers, the McDonald’s manager, who said Stephens bought a 20-piece order of McNuggets and a large order of fries at the drive-thru, was recognized by an employee, then was waved forward to complete his order. In that time, the various employees (who probably deserve the $50K reward money for information leading to his arrest) confirmed it was him, ID’d his car as the one all over the media then called the police.

Regarding the reward money, Pennsylvania said that call was up to the FBI:

Around The Web

TAGSfacebook killersteve stephens

First 100 Days

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

Can Volunteers And Private Donations Combat Trump’s Potential Budget Cuts?

04.18.17 10 hours ago
Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

Donald Trump’s Latest Negotiating Tactic On Healthcare Could Hurt Your Subsidies

04.13.17 5 days ago 2 Comments
Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

Is Trump’s War On Fuel Economy Really Going To Hurt The Environment And Save Jobs?

and 04.10.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

The Neil Gorsuch Scorecard: Will Trump’s Supreme Court Pick Make The Cut?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

What Is The H1-B Visa, And Why Is Trump Cracking Down On It?

04.04.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.03.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP