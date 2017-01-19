Is Donald Trump Being Blackmailed By Russia?

Facebook Has Suspended Russia’s State-Sponsored News Agency Until After Trump’s Inauguration

#Facebook
Author Profile Picture
Contributing Writer
01.19.17

Shutterstock

Between the news that newfound friend Kanye West wasn’t asked to perform at the inauguration and Donald Trump’s plans to take the following weekend off, the president-elect’s first few days as president are shaping up to be an inevitable media firestorm. If you get most of your Trump-related news from the Russian-sponsored RT (Russia Today), however, you’ll see a void until Saturday afternoon. That’s because Facebook suspended the news agency’s official account from posting videos, photos and articles until then.

Per Gizmodo, RT announced the ban late Wednesday night with a slew of screenshots from its Facebook page, which the network’s social media editors noticed was nearly inoperable following Facebook’s decision to suspend it. An official statement from the social media platform said the page “[had] been blocked from posting photos, videos, or shared content,” and that the “temporary” ban would last until Saturday at 10:55 p.m. in Moscow time.

Despite these constraints, the RT Facebook page can still publish text-based posts throughout the suspension. So they posted a statement detailing why they “were blocked while livestreaming Obama’s final press-conference”:

Such things happen because (for ex.) some other news media livestreams carry the same shots and feed, and Facebook considers this a copyright violation.

Apparently, RT live-streamed a feed of President Barack Obama’s final press conference obtained by the Associated Press, to which the station’s social media head Ivor Crotty said, “The live-rights strike seems to be part of an algorithmic failure to acknowledge rights acquired by broadcasters, and we hope it will be resolved in the short term.” What’s more, RT notes that the AP “has not sent any complaints regarding RT or any other organizations in connection with the live feed.”

Whether or not RT’s ban for live-streaming the AP feed is due to “an algorithmic failure” on Facebook’s part, the station’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan has already politicized the situation by suggesting the U.S. federal government was involved. “I’m not surprised,” she said. “If the Department of State could block oxygen to us, they would do it.”

(Via Gizmodo)

TOPICS#Facebook
TAGSdonald trumpelection 2016FacebookRUSSIARussia Today
Author Profile Picture
A proud Texan and ex-academic, Andrew Husband escaped his home state and first career for a life of writing dumb jokes on the east coast. He specializes in entertainment, politics and celebrity interviews. Prefers petting his Labrador retriever to reading comments sections.

Around The Web

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 3 days ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 6 days ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 week ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 2 weeks ago
From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

From Ray Charles To Jimi Hendrix: How Seattle Helped Create R&B And Rock And Roll

01.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP