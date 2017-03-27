Shutterstock

Facebook will now make it easier for users to get in touch with their elected officials, all from the comfort of home. The social media giant has introduced a “Town Hall” feature, which allows users to locate and contact representatives. The feature will be integrated into the site’s news feed.

Users will be able to find the new feature in the “more” menu on both the site’s mobile and desktop versions. After clicking on the menu, users will find a directory of local, state and federal representatives after entering their address. They can then send messages to Facebook pages or even send an email or phone call. The feature comes with voting reminders, and as recent town hall meetings have shown, people are fired up about town halls. You can see screenshots of the feature below: