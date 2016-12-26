Fake News Is A Real Problem

A Fake News Story Led The Pakistani Defense Minister To Threaten Nuclear War Against Israel

12.26.16 4 hours ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

The effects of Pizzagate rage forward while an insane conspiracy theory (based on a fake story about a child sex ring) still prompts threats against the owner of a D.C. pizza joint. Meanwhile, fake news continues as not only massive headache for media outlets but a real danger. As a perfectly terrifying illustration of this problem, a fake news story prompted a nuclear threat on Christmas Eve.

The New York Times details how Pakistani Minister of Defense Khawaja Asif was duped by a fake story on AWDNews.com, which blared a false headline: “Israeli Defense Minister: If Pakistan send ground troops to Syria on any pretext, we will destroy this country with a nuclear attack.”

This notoriously fake website has been called out by Snopes, which hopes to warn people away from falling for the site’s stories, which include a fictional creation about Hillary Clinton arranging for a military coup against president-elect Donald Trump. Everyone has fallen for at least one fake news story this year, but Asif’s error was based on a truly dangerous concoction. He tweeted, “Israeli def min threatens nuclear retaliation presuming pak role in Syria against Daesh.Israel forgets Pakistan is a Nuclear state too AH.”

