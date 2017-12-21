Two Fake UPS Delivery Workers Reportedly Shot A Man After He Answered His Door

12.21.17

With the Christmas holiday fast-approaching, the majority of last-minute shoppers are turning to home delivery services from online retailers like Amazon to ship goods to friends, relatives, and — let’s be honest — themselves. Of course, most of these deliveries are handled by companies like UPS, whose all-too-recognizable logo, trucks, and uniformed workers are so pervasive that most people won’t question them when they knock on their front door. Like a 53-year-old man in Astoria, Queens who answered his front door when two men claiming to be UPS delivery workers came calling on Thursday morning.

According to multiple news affiliates in the New York area, however, the apparent UPS employees were not actually working for the delivery service. Per NBC New York:

Police said the imposters pushed in the victim’s door and shot him in the leg before taking off.

The two men left a package at the scene, according to police. It wasn’t immediately known what was in the package, and police haven’t said what may have been a motive for the attack.

The victim was taken to Mount Sinai Queens hospital, where he is being treated for a gunshot wound to the leg. The two suspects, however, managed to escape on foot before police arrived on the scene. Authorities are still investigating the matter to determine the real identities of the two fake UPS workers and why they attacked the victim.

(Via ABC 7 New York and NBC New York)

