Getty Image

The above photo shows a K-9 police unit searching a Jewish center in Las Vegas in late February. This display has become commonplace in the U.S. with the recent rise in anti-Semitic bomb threats and large-scale vandalism against Jewish institutions. The FBI has now arrested one suspect, who they believe is responsible for several threats.

Disgraced journalist Juan Thompson has been accused of making at least eight nationwide bomb threats against Jewish schools and centers, along with a threat against the Anti-Defamation League. (You can read the FBI’s complaint against him here.) Thompson was taken into custody in St. Louis, and the FBI believes that he seized upon the publicity surrounding widespread anti-Semitic threats to “exact revenge” upon a woman who had recently broken up with him.

So, not only does Thompson stand accused of making these threats, but New York authorities have charged him with doing so as part of a “campaign to harass and intimidate” a woman who he was cyberstalking, and he allegedly made threats in her name. From ABC News: