Will This Be The Thing That Unites Congress?

The FBI Arrested A Disgraced Journalist Suspected Of Making Several Bomb Threats Against Jewish Institutions

03.03.17 5 mins ago

Getty Image

The above photo shows a K-9 police unit searching a Jewish center in Las Vegas in late February. This display has become commonplace in the U.S. with the recent rise in anti-Semitic bomb threats and large-scale vandalism against Jewish institutions. The FBI has now arrested one suspect, who they believe is responsible for several threats.

Disgraced journalist Juan Thompson has been accused of making at least eight nationwide bomb threats against Jewish schools and centers, along with a threat against the Anti-Defamation League. (You can read the FBI’s complaint against him here.) Thompson was taken into custody in St. Louis, and the FBI believes that he seized upon the publicity surrounding widespread anti-Semitic threats to “exact revenge” upon a woman who had recently broken up with him.

So, not only does Thompson stand accused of making these threats, but New York authorities have charged him with doing so as part of a “campaign to harass and intimidate” a woman who he was cyberstalking, and he allegedly made threats in her name. From ABC News:

Juan Thompson, 31, is accused of what federal prosecutors called a “campaign to harass and intimidate.” He’s charged in New York with cyberstalking a New York City woman by communicating threats in the woman’s name. Prosecutors said Thompson appears to have made those threats “as part of a sustained campaign to harass and intimidate” the woman after their romantic relationship ended.

He is accused of making threats over the course of Jan. 28 to Feb. 22 against the Anti-Defamation League office in New York, a Jewish history museum in New York, as well as JCCs and Jewish schools in New York, Michigan, Dallas and San Diego. New York City Police Commissioner James O’Neill said, “The defendant caused havoc, expending hundreds of hours of police and law enforcement resources to respond and investigate these threats. We will continue to pursue those who pedal fear, making false claims about serious crimes.”

Around The Web

TAGSanti-semitismbomb threatsFBIJEWISH
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP