In late December, Jeff Sessions ordered a Justice Department review of FBI evidence relating to the so-called “Uranium One” deal, which far-right critics link to Hillary Clinton. It’s a deal that Fox News’ Shepard Smith recently slammed as a right-wing conspiracy because as Secretary of State, Hillary had nothing to do with approving the 2010 transaction. However, Trump has continued to grouse over the Russian collusion probe into his campaign while insisting that Uranium One is the “real Russia story.” And following repeated tweet-complaints from Trump about the Clinton Foundation, the FBI has now announced a corruption investigation into that as well.
The Hill broke the story of how the Justice Department’s newest inquiry will dig into allegations of illegal behavior, including “pay-to-play” favors while Clinton was secretary of state, by the Clinton Foundation. The probe has been confirmed by law enforcement officials, and it’s already going down:
FBI agents from Little Rock, Ark., where the foundation was started, have taken the lead in the investigation and have interviewed at least one witness in the last month, and law enforcement officials said additional activities are expected in the coming weeks.
The officials, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, said the probe is examining whether the Clintons promised or performed any policy favors in return for largesse to their charitable efforts or whether donors made commitments of donations in hopes of securing government outcomes.
The investigation might also dig into issues of tax exemption on behalf of the foundation, and while a source told The Hill that the interviewing FBI agents were “extremely professional and unquestionably thorough,” the New York Times notes that Trump is developing quite a habit of asking prosecutors “to investigate or imprison his political rivals,” which is something that past presidents have made a point of not doing.
Indeed, Trump is still obsessed with “Crooked Hillary” and her associates. He recently called for the jailing of former Clinton aide Huma Abedin while accusing her of turning over government passwords to foreign agents. Trump did so based upon an unsubstantiated report from a far-right publication, which only points toward his continuing grudge over, well, losing the popular vote. And while POTUS recently dissolved his “voter fraud” commission, he did so while blaming states for not cooperating. In other words, he’s still bizarrely angry over not “winning” … even though he’s now POTUS.
(Via The Hill & New York Times)
*Keys jingling ferociously*
+Bigly
“The officials, who spoke only on condition of anonymity, said the probe is examining whether the Clintons promised or performed any policy favors in return for largesse to their charitable efforts or whether donors made commitments of donations in hopes of securing government outcomes.”
So why not investigate every single politician while they’re at it?
😊
Thanks to the 2016 Supreme Court ruling in McDonnell v. United States, it is now virtually impossible to prove there is any crime committed when someone gives money to a politician and then coincidentally receives a favor in return.
Short of high-definition video of someone handing a sack full of money to a politician and very clearly stating “THIS IS AN ILLEGAL BRIBE I AM KNOWINGLY PAYING TO YOU IN EXHANGE FOR VERY SPECIFIC POLITICAL ACTIONS ON YOUR PART”, there is no way to prove that anything like what you described above is a crime, thanks to McDonnell v United States. Most recently Senator Bob Menendez in New Jersey took advantage of this to get a mistrial on bribery charges and that guy was guilty as fuck. The days of a politician going to jail for trading political favors for money are over and you can thank the same dipshits that declared that “money is speech” and “corporations are people” for that.
See: Florida AG, Pam Bondi.
Correct. I brought up a couple months ago in a post when some commenter was SHOCKED that the small Montana firm that temporarily won the P.R. energy infrastructure contract had donated money to Trump’s election. Why do people think it’s one-sided when politicians return favors for donations? It is absolutely the norm of the politics world…not the exception.
WHATABOUT Investigating the Trump foundation? Or any of the republican foundations, like the James Madison Center for Free Speech, or anything regarding George H Bush, since he son was president. Fair’s fair after all, and since we’re wasting tax dollars, might as well go for Super Pac’s too.
The (now-shuttered) Trump Foundation is currently under criminal investigation in the state of New York for illegal “self-dealing” (i.e. funneling charitable donations back into the pockets of the Trump family).
Investigate it all. It’s time for a purge of corruption.
Did y’all hear Super Pac’s latest album?
I like to think that Trump’s death will be exactly like the opening scene of Citizen Kane, except instead of a snow globe he will be holding a gold-plated mirror, and the final words out of his mouth will be “Crooked Hillary…”
Sally wins!
This has nothing to do with the Clintons, and everything to do with the revelations about Trump’s competency in the new tell-all book with his own officials, friends, and family. The new book sold out in what, 12 hours? FWIW, here’s a link to the Kindle & audiobook versions: [www.amazon.com]
Meanwhile, the deadline on Hannity’s #EPICFAIL has passed. But hey, they got to thump their chest for a moment.
Maddow and Hannity use the same tactics. Come to think of it, I’ve never seen the two of them in the same room together…
Ahh, but the strawberries that’s… that’s where I had them. They laughed at me and made jokes but I proved beyond the shadow of a doubt and with… geometric logic… that a duplicate key to the wardroom icebox DID exist.
Good call! I only heard about that movie and had to google the quote. Not even hyperbole – it reads exactly like virtually any transcribed Trump quote but with a larger vocabulary