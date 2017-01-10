What's Happening With The Russian Hacking Scandal?

FBI Director James Comey: There Is No Evidence That The Russians Hacked The Trump Campaign

News Writer
01.10.17

On Tuesday, FBI Director James Comey spoke with Washington lawmakers in a Senate hearing on the Russian hacking of the election. Comey stated that Russian hackers not only successfully attacked the DNC (and leaked in the aftermath), but they were also able to penetrate some RNC records. But Comedy stressed it was only a “limited penetration” of older computers.

Comey continued to explain that the hacking occurred on computers that were no longer in use. He provided few other details, but the New York Times reports how he noted that the attack occurred on a “contractor in Tennessee used by the Republican committee.”

In particular, Comey revealed that the affected server was used by Senators Lindsey Graham and John McCain, who used it for campaign releases and news clips. When pressed further, Comey said that there was not a shred of evidence that either the Trump campaign or “current RNC” had been successfully hacked.

Despite the hacking attempts on both major political parties, Trump still does not seem to think Russia is a viable cyberwar threat, even though numerous intelligence officials have told him otherwise. And he appears to be apathetic about the findings these agencies provide.

(Via The New York Times)

