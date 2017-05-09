Comey's Terrifying Testimony On Russia And Trump

People Are Baffled And Disgusted By The Sudden Termination Of FBI Director James Comey

05.09.17 1 min ago

Getty Image

James Comey has been fired by President Trump due to, as the White House puts it, not being able to “effectively lead the bureau” on the recommendation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions. This has led to a flabbergasted collective of reporters and citizens that are wondering just why this happened now, after Comey’s recent remarks of feeling “mildly nauseous” that he may have gotten Trump elected after misstating details regarding the investigation into Hillary Clinton’s email non-scandal.

With Comey ousted from the head of the FBI and no replacement ready, many are wondering what’s exactly going on. Is this a repeat of the Saturday Night Massacre, when Nixon ousted independent investigator Archibald Cox? The “you’re fired” jokes have been locked and loaded since January 20th, but most are concerned about Comey’s replacement, and whether he’ll be one of the supposed “swamp drainers” or a player in a game that may raise the waterline considerably.

Of course, there were also many jokes. There will always be many jokes. This is Twitter, after all.

