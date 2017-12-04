Shutterstock

Much has justifiably been made of the Air Force’s clerical error that resulted in Sutherland Springs shooter Devin Patrick Kelley being able to pass a cursory background check and purchase a firearm. And on a not-quite-related but still relevant note, the FBI is currently working to clean up a loophole-related mess that has allowed thousands of people to purchase firearms despite failing background checks. USA Today reports that, last year, the FBI issued 4,000 orders for Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco Firearms and Explosives to seize guns that were purchased by prohibited buyers.

That group of buyers includes folks who eventually failed background checks — due to mental health issues or criminal histories — but were allowed to nonetheless buy guns because the process wasn’t completed on time. 4,000 would be the highest yearly tally of such directives issued within a decade, and here’s more on the loophole in question:

The FBI’s National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) vets millions of gun purchase transactions every year. But the thousands of gun seizure requests highlight persistent problems in a system where analysts must complete background checks within three days of the proposed purchase. If the background check is not complete within the 72-hour time limit, federal law allows the sale to go forward.

The news is both positive and negative, of course. On one hand, it’s possible that thousands of illegally purchased guns might be taken out of circulation. However, the fact that there have been so many loophole-facilitated illegal sales, well, that’s obviously troubling. Nonetheless and in the wake of several high-profile mass shootings, including Sutherland Springs, people might take some comfort in knowing that the feds are on these cases — even though the closing of said loophole wouldn’t have stopped Las Vegas gunman Stephen Paddock, whose motive is still unknown and who legally purchased nearly 50 guns. Clearly, there are no simple answers on the subject, but the FBI and ATF are taking steps to at least combat the problem on a case-by-case basis.

