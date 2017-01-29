A federal judge in the Eastern District of New York has issued an emergency stay to halt President Trump’s executive order banning Muslim immigrants from seven countries. The decision comes as a result of efforts by the ACLU and their writ of habeus corpus filed on the behalf of Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, two men denied entry after arriving at JFK airport in New York.
There are 7 comments
Man it’s almost like we didn’t elect a dictator and we have a system of checks and balances in place to protect people’s rights.
What’s troublesome is that Trump did not get Judicial Review before he put the order into action. Even the newest lawyer in the department would have told him they were going to have a hard time clearing the “irreparable harm” barrier for sending people back that were already approved. That’s a sign that he doesn’t care about the details
We did elect a dictator, he just got caught this time. How many times will he not get caught and his policies will be here to stay?
Considering we have courts, politicians who opposed him, and private citizens protesting, probably very few?
It’s only a matter of time before trump breaks the law. It’s telling that he signed this without running it through the DOJ, to see if he could legally do this. Also signing orders that he didnt draft is dangerous. He only gives bullet points for what he wants and leaves it up to people with no experience to draft the order. Of which he does not read before hand.
Well, in his defense, he has zero experience as well.
And once he breaks the law they’ll impeach his ass and he’ll be thankfully booted out