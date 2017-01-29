The Looming Fight With Trump Over Sanctuary Cities

Trump’s Immigration Ban Has Been Partially Suspended By A Federal Judge, Bars The Deportation Of Refugees

Managing Editor, Trending
01.28.17 5 Comments

Getty Image

A federal judge in the Eastern District of New York has issued an emergency stay to halt President Trump’s executive order banning Muslim immigrants from seven countries. The decision comes as a result of efforts by the ACLU and their writ of habeus corpus filed on the behalf of Hameed Khalid Darweesh and Haider Sameer Abdulkhaleq Alshawi, two men denied entry after arriving at JFK airport in New York.

TAGSACLUdonald trumpIMMIGRATIONmuslim ban
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 3 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP