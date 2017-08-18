JUST IN: Several people stabbed in #Turku, Finland; public urged to avoid downtown area https://t.co/UCYKoNZkkN https://t.co/l8aR6fMaTa — CNN (@CNN) August 18, 2017

Finnish media, via this CNN clip, is reporting a major stabbing incident in Turku. Police have not yet confirmed any deaths related to this incident, but several people were (at least) wounded after a suspect went on a knife rampage downtown in the western city. Police shot one man in the leg and took him into custody, although they’ve put the area on continued lockdown and are warning citizens to stay away in case of further attacks.

The Independent adds more details from the scene, including how at least six people were seriously injured in this attack. The BBC says the suspect is currently being held by police in a nearby pub while authorities — who have not yet assigned a motive for the attack — assess any further risk.

This attack arrives shortly after multiple attacks in Barcelona, Spain. On Thursday, a van plowed into a crowd (next to a Kosher restaurant) in a popular tourist area. Two policemen were later mowed down at a security checkpoint while a further attack (in a separate area of the city) was thwarted by law enforcement. ISIS later described those attackers as soldiers of the Islamic State, but the terror organization has yet to provide proof of their organization or participation in the attacks.

The incident in Finland is still developing, and we will add further details if and when they become available.

(Via CNN, The Independent & BBC)