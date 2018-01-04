The Craziest Revelations From An Op-Ed By Michael Wolff, The Trump White House Tell-All Book Author

#Donald Trump
News & Culture Writer
01.04.18 10 Comments

Getty Image

Michael Wolff’s new book about the campaign and first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, is making waves before it even hits shelves on January 9. Excerpts leaked already have Trump and Bannon at each other’s throats, after the president’s former chief strategist reportedly confided to Wolff that the dealings between the Trump campaign and Russia were “treasonous” and that they were going to “crack Don Junior like an egg.” Trump quickly responded by firing off a statement claiming that Bannon had “lost his mind” and soon followed up with a cease and desist.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Interview snippets from everyone from Ann Coulter to Rupert Murdoch — the latter of whom apparently called Trump a “f***ing idiot” — are coming to light, painting an even more erratic picture of the White House than many had possibly dreamed of. Now, for The Hollywood Reporter, Wolff has written a column based on his time reporting from inside the West Wing, pulling back the curtain to reveal some of the chaos he witnessed firsthand, and through over 200 interviews.

Wolff writes that he was granted access to the White House after receiving an email from Hope Hicks, praising a cover story he had published about the then-candidate in June of 2016. Though Trump himself seemed disinterested about his proposal to write a book, he nevertheless invited Wolff into the White House fold, where he would spend the better part of the first year of Trump’s presidency, in his words “plunking myself down, day after day, on a West Wing couch.” Following are some of the more bizarre things he heard and witnessed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Donald Trump
TAGSdonald trumpIVANKA TRUMPKellyanne ConwayMichael WolffSean SpicerSteve BannonTHE WHITE HOUSE

How Music Connects Us

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Tours Of 2018, Ranked

01.03.18 1 day ago
How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

How Women Shaped The Legacy Of Nashville’s Oldest And Most Celebrated Venue, The Ryman Auditorium

12.28.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

How Drake Found The Perfect Sweet Spot Between Underground Rap And Going Pop

12.28.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

All Of The Most Anticipated Albums Of 2018, Ranked

12.27.17 1 week ago 7 Comments
How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

How The Digital Age Impacts Eminem’s Artistic Fulfillment

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

Here’s Why Tiny Engines Is The Best Label Of 2017

12.22.17 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP