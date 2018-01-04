Getty Image

Michael Wolff’s new book about the campaign and first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House, is making waves before it even hits shelves on January 9. Excerpts leaked already have Trump and Bannon at each other’s throats, after the president’s former chief strategist reportedly confided to Wolff that the dealings between the Trump campaign and Russia were “treasonous” and that they were going to “crack Don Junior like an egg.” Trump quickly responded by firing off a statement claiming that Bannon had “lost his mind” and soon followed up with a cease and desist.

But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Interview snippets from everyone from Ann Coulter to Rupert Murdoch — the latter of whom apparently called Trump a “f***ing idiot” — are coming to light, painting an even more erratic picture of the White House than many had possibly dreamed of. Now, for The Hollywood Reporter, Wolff has written a column based on his time reporting from inside the West Wing, pulling back the curtain to reveal some of the chaos he witnessed firsthand, and through over 200 interviews.

Wolff writes that he was granted access to the White House after receiving an email from Hope Hicks, praising a cover story he had published about the then-candidate in June of 2016. Though Trump himself seemed disinterested about his proposal to write a book, he nevertheless invited Wolff into the White House fold, where he would spend the better part of the first year of Trump’s presidency, in his words “plunking myself down, day after day, on a West Wing couch.” Following are some of the more bizarre things he heard and witnessed.