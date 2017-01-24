Getty Image

On Tuesday, officials reported the water system in Flint, Michigan no longer has levels of lead that exceed the federal level, per the Associated Press. The latest update concerning the Flint water crisis comes as more than 100,000 people have sustained years of adverse effects. The slow pace from local and state officials to take action has not helped matters.

Although the news should be a welcome reprieve for Flint residents who have been without clean drinking water, they are not out of the woods yet. The Associated Press reported the 90th percentile of lead concentrations were 12 parts per billion (PPB) between July and December, which is below the “action level” of 15 PPB. And it’s a step down from when it was at 20 PPB from January to June of 2016. Michigan Department of Environmental Quality Director Heidi Grether counts this as a win and said they will continue to monitor the situation:

“This is good news and the result of many partners on the local, county, state and federal levels working together to restore the water quality in the City of Flint. The Flint water system is one of the most monitored systems in the country for lead and copper, and that commitment will remain to ensure residents continue to have access to clean water.”

The public health emergency began in 2014 after Flint officials switched the city’s water source. Despite donations from celebrities, the situation is still bad for residents, as 12 people have died with Legionnaires’ disease, due to the drinking water. Many have pointed the finger at officials for reportedly dragging their feet with trying to find a solution. Flint officials are still telling residents to continue to monitor their drinking water and only use faucet filter or bottled water. Despite the first big improvement in the situation in some time, the city still has a long road ahead.

