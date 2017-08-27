La vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson Texas is almost underwater with nursing home patients https://t.co/oCNkrgoRZY—

Timothy J. McIntosh (@DividendsMGR) August 27, 2017

A startling image of senior citizens trapped in waist-deep water in the wake of Hurricane Harvey appeared nearly too tragic to be true. According to Galveston’s The Daily News, not only is the photo above real, but there’s a happy ending to this haunting image.

The Daily News reports that fifteen seniors have been rescued from the La Vita Bella nursing home in Dickinson, Texas. A helicopter came to extract people from the flooded facility and air-lifted residents to safety. The photo was shared by Timothy McIntosh who stated that his mother-in-law owns the nursing home. His wife Kimberly said that her mother sent the photo “hoping the national guard would come.” The photo’s shocking content immediately caught the public’s attention and generated a lot of questions about the accuracy of the image.

My aunt is in the photo being circulated. It's not fake. The night shift caretakers have been holding it down and keep everyone safe. https://t.co/NWlY0uEN5m — Bob (@DoHoBOB) August 27, 2017

Catastrophic flooding has left Texas and Louisiana reeling after being battered with the brutal storm. Rising waters in Houston resulted in over one thousand rescues with rescue operations are still underway in the disaster’s wake.

If you’re interested in learning how to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey’s severe flooding, we have a guide on the different options available to you and your desire to lend a hand.

(Via The Daily News)