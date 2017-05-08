Why Did The Grand Rapids Police Pull Guns On These Kids?

A Florida Cop Mimicked Denzel Washington’s ‘Training Day’ Character And Got Himself Fired

05.08.17 43 mins ago

Warner Bros.

In the film Training Day, Denzel Washington plays Alonzo Harris, a corrupt LAPD detective who takes Ethan Hawke’s trainee narcotics officer on a nightmare tour of Los Angeles during the titular day in question. It’s easily one of Washington’s best performances and it nabbed him the Best Actor Oscar. In Hollywood, acting like a megalomaniac with a badge gets you rave reviews, but in the real world, it costs you your job.

According to NBC affiliate WESH in Florida, that’s the case for former Lake County sheriff’s deputy Dean Zipes, who was fired following an internal affairs investigation after quoting Training Day and mimicking some of the “cool things” (which you can see in a video here) that Washington’s character does in the movie in front of a trainee officer.

According to an internal affairs report obtained by CNN affiliate WESH 2 News, Lake County Deputy Dean Zipes rubbed his pistol and stun gun together, replicating actions by Washington’s character in the movie, in front of a startled police trainee outside a convenience store. Washington played a corrupt cop in the 2001 film.

Zipes reportedly told investigators he was trying to be funny.

In case you didn’t think ex-deputy Zipes was the funniest boy in blue to come along since Michael Winslow, the internal affairs report goes on to point out that on top of his Denzel Washington impression, Zipes “twice pulled his firearm in an office setting, voiced racial slurs, made a motion to draw his gun at a pizza delivery driver and became upset after not receiving free Starbucks coffee.”

Lesson learned: don’t act like the cops you see on TV.

(via CNN & WESH.com)

Around The Web

TAGSACTINGDENZEL WASHINGTONFLORIDAlaw enforcement

Innovative Minds

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

These Revolutionary Programs Are Helping Native American Kids Chase Careers In Science, Technology, And Engineering

05.05.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

Meet The Food Lab Using Science To Understand The Joys Of Eating

05.04.17 4 days ago
This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

This ‘Drone Camp’ Is Inspiring Kids To Learn About STEM

05.03.17 5 days ago
How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

How Drone Technology Is Helping Us Better Understand The Animal Kingdom

05.03.17 5 days ago
How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

How STEM Jobs Are Ushering In A New Era Of Opportunity In America

05.01.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

The Best Documentaries About Innovators In STEM

05.01.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP