A CNN Contributor Breaks Down Live Mid-Interview While Discussing The Toll Of The Parkland, Florida Shooting

02.14.18

Philip Mudd is one of the nation’s foremost experts on counter-terrorism. His resume reads like the dust jacket to someone who wrote the book on intelligence gathering and counterterrorism analysis.

As his bio states, “Mr. Mudd is the recipient of numerous CIA awards and commendations, including the Director’s Award; the George H.W. Bush Award for excellence in counterterrorism; the CIA’s Distinguished Intelligence Medal and the Distinguished Career Intelligence Medal; the first-ever William Langer Award for excellence in analysis; and numerous Exceptional Performance awards.” This man has deep knowledge of the atrocities war and terror brings to everyday citizens over his 30-plus years in the field. It’s safe to assume that he has thick skin.

But today on CNN, where he is a contributor, Mudd broke down in the midst of discussing the latest in the line of never-ending mass shootings in the United States. The latest in Lakeland, Florida, where 17 high schoolers were killed and dozens were injured. Mudd begins by trying to give his expert take on how a school shooter relates to a common terrorist, but he’s unable to finish.

“We’re talking about bump-stocks, We’re’ talking about legislation. A child of God is dead. Can we not acknowledge in this country that we cannot accept this,” he says before breaking down.

